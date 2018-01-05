|
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
|
|
In this article
Celebration Cracker
The tang of the raspberry with the sweetness of the rose creates a beautifully refined taste. If you want something to really set those taste-buds alight, this cocktail from Belvoir Fruit Farms is just what you need.
Ingredients:
-1x White sugar cube
-Dash Cognac
-15ml Belvoir Raspberry & Rose cordial
-Top Champagne
Method:
Soak a sugar cube in Cognac and drop in a champagne flute, add Belvoir Raspberry & Rose cordial and top with champagne, garnish with an orange twist.
|
|
Maria Bell
15/12/2014
|
Article Plan Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly ▼
|