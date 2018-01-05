In this article























Celebration Cracker

The tang of the raspberry with the sweetness of the rose creates a beautifully refined taste. If you want something to really set those taste-buds alight, this cocktail from Belvoir Fruit Farms is just what you need.

Ingredients: -1x White sugar cube -Dash Cognac -15ml Belvoir Raspberry & Rose cordial -Top Champagne Method: Soak a sugar cube in Cognac and drop in a champagne flute, add Belvoir Raspberry & Rose cordial and top with champagne, garnish with an orange twist.

