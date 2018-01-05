>
Posh Pink Tea
Iced tea-style cocktails have been stealing the limelight in all the top bars this summer and this classy raspberry and Earl grey combo by Raisthorpe Manor has us craving a brew.

Pass the biscuits!

Ingredients:
- 100ml Earl Grey tea, brewed and frozen
- 50ml Raisthorpe's raspberry gin liqueur
- 20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 10ml raspberry syrup
- Soda water to top up
- Slice of lemon and Raisthorpe's drunken raspberries in gin to garnish

Method:
Crush the frozen Earl Grey into crushed ice and pour into a chilled highball glass.

Pour over the raspberry gin liqueur, lemon juice and raspberry syrup.

Top up the glass with soda water to taste, and serve with a slice of lemon and a couple of the drunken raspberries.
Victoria Turk
04/10/2013
