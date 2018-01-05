Posh Pink Tea

Iced tea-style cocktails have been stealing the limelight in all the top bars this summer and this classy raspberry and Earl grey combo by Raisthorpe Manor has us craving a brew.



Pass the biscuits!



Ingredients:

- 100ml Earl Grey tea, brewed and frozen

- 50ml Raisthorpe's raspberry gin liqueur

- 20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

- 10ml raspberry syrup

- Soda water to top up

- Slice of lemon and Raisthorpe's drunken raspberries in gin to garnish



Method:

Crush the frozen Earl Grey into crushed ice and pour into a chilled highball glass.



Pour over the raspberry gin liqueur, lemon juice and raspberry syrup.



Top up the glass with soda water to taste, and serve with a slice of lemon and a couple of the drunken raspberries.





