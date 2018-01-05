Dutch Courage

In need of a little dutch courage? You can't do better than this!



Developed by Fabio Immovilli, star mixologist at The Arch Bar, it uses Holland's award-winning Sloane's gin for that connoisseur kick. You can find these top-notch ingredients at specialist drinks stores.



Ingredients:

- 50ml Sloane's gin

- 15ml Antica Formula vermouth

- 15ml Mandarine Napoleon liqueur

- 5ml Aperol

- Maraschino cherry and vanilla stick to garnish



Method:

In a mixing glass, wash an ice ball or three large cubes of ice with Aperol. Place the ice in a martini glass.



Shake all other ingredients with ice, then strain into the glass.



Thread the maraschino cherry onto the vanilla stick and garnish.

