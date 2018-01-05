>
Gin cocktails: Our top gin recipes
  
Dutch Courage
In need of a little dutch courage? You can't do better than this!

Developed by Fabio Immovilli, star mixologist at The Arch Bar, it uses Holland's award-winning Sloane's gin for that connoisseur kick. You can find these top-notch ingredients at specialist drinks stores.

Ingredients:
- 50ml Sloane's gin
- 15ml Antica Formula vermouth
- 15ml Mandarine Napoleon liqueur
- 5ml Aperol
- Maraschino cherry and vanilla stick to garnish

Method:
In a mixing glass, wash an ice ball or three large cubes of ice with Aperol. Place the ice in a martini glass.

Shake all other ingredients with ice, then strain into the glass.

Thread the maraschino cherry onto the vanilla stick and garnish.
Victoria Turk
04/10/2013
Tags Cocktails
