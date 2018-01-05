G & Tea

This citrus-y cocktail with Martin Miller's gin is just the ticket if you're looking for something cool and refreshing; we reckon it'd be perfect for a summer garden party.



You can get lemon verbena from a good tea shop - brew it like tea and let it cool before mixing the cocktail.



Ingredients:

- 50ml Martin Miller's gin

- 10ml crème de pèche

- 15ml fresh lemon juice

- 10ml agave syrup

- 75ml lemon verbena

- Cucumber slices to garnish



Method:

Once the lemon verbena has been brewed and chilled, mix all of the ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and stir.



Thinly slice cucumber on a diagonal and cut slices in half. Garnish and serve.

