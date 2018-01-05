G & Tea
This citrus-y cocktail with Martin Miller's gin is just the ticket if you're looking for something cool and refreshing; we reckon it'd be perfect for a summer garden party.
You can get lemon verbena from a good tea shop - brew it like tea and let it cool before mixing the cocktail.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Martin Miller's gin
- 10ml crème de pèche
- 15ml fresh lemon juice
- 10ml agave syrup
- 75ml lemon verbena
- Cucumber slices to garnish
Method:
Once the lemon verbena has been brewed and chilled, mix all of the ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and stir.
Thinly slice cucumber on a diagonal and cut slices in half. Garnish and serve.