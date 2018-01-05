In this article



















Ace of Hearts

This attractive little fella was created by Adam Spinks, head mixologist at Soho Pan-Indian restaurant Carom. It's a light, fruity cocktail that's high in flavour but low in calories if you're looking for some guilt-free indulgence.



Ingredients:

- 4 thin slices of cucumber, plus cucumber stick to garnish

- 1/4 of a Granny Smith apple, sliced

- 37.5ml Hendricks gin

- 6ml sugar syrup (3 parts caster sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

- 12.5ml St Germain elderflower liqueur

- 6ml Manzana Verde apple liqueur

- 6ml lemon juice



Method:

Muddle the apple and cucumber in the base of a cocktail shaker - really mash them up to release the flavours.



Add the remaining ingredients and some ice and shake well.



Strain the mixture into a martini glass and garnish with a cucumber stick and a slice of apple.



