Hoxton Sangria

We can't think of a better update to a classic beverage than the addition of a healthy measure of gin! That's exactly what's going on with this sangria recipe, which uses Hoxton gin to add a little extra oomph to the holiday favourite.



Ingredients:

- 40ml Hoxton gin

- 25ml pineapple juice

- 25ml Rioja wine

- 20ml Chambord

- Dash of Angostura bitters

- Orange slice, cucumber slice and mint leaves to garnish



Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice until well mixed.

Put some cubed ice in a large wine glass and strain the mixture over it.



Garnish with an orange slice and mint leaf. Use a vegetable peeler to peel a thin strip of cucumber for a decorative ribbon effect.