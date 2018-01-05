>
Gin cocktails: Our top gin recipes
  
Hoxton Sangria
We can't think of a better update to a classic beverage than the addition of a healthy measure of gin! That's exactly what's going on with this sangria recipe, which uses Hoxton gin to add a little extra oomph to the holiday favourite.

Ingredients:
- 40ml Hoxton gin
- 25ml pineapple juice
- 25ml Rioja wine
- 20ml Chambord
- Dash of Angostura bitters
- Orange slice, cucumber slice and mint leaves to garnish

Method:
Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice until well mixed.

Put some cubed ice in a large wine glass and strain the mixture over it.

Garnish with an orange slice and mint leaf. Use a vegetable peeler to peel a thin strip of cucumber for a decorative ribbon effect.
Victoria Turk
04/10/2013
