Gin cocktails: Our top gin recipes
  
Cucumber Martini
Cucumber Martini


We're going all James Bond on you with an elegant gin martini - shaken, not stirred.

Developed by head mixologist Alessandro Pizzoli at the Kensington Hotel, this twist on the 007 standard pairs gin with cucumber for a trendy touch.

Ingredients:
- 50ml Hendricks gin
- 10ml Martini dry
- Fresh cucumber, sliced, plus a long strip to garnish

Method:
Muddle cucumber slices in the base of a cocktail shaker and add the gin and martini.

Add cubed ice and shake well until ingredients are combined. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

To get a long strip of cucumber as shown, peel a strip of skin off the cucumber with a peeler, so the pale inside shows through. Then peel a strip a little wider to get a green border.

Garnish and serve - fancy!
Victoria Turk
04/10/2013
