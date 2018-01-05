Cucumber Martini
We're going all James Bond on you with an elegant gin martini - shaken, not stirred.
Developed by head mixologist Alessandro Pizzoli at the Kensington Hotel, this twist on the 007 standard pairs gin with cucumber for a trendy touch.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Hendricks gin
- 10ml Martini dry
- Fresh cucumber, sliced, plus a long strip to garnish
Method:
Muddle cucumber slices in the base of a cocktail shaker and add the gin and martini.
Add cubed ice and shake well until ingredients are combined. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
To get a long strip of cucumber as shown, peel a strip of skin off the cucumber with a peeler, so the pale inside shows through. Then peel a strip a little wider to get a green border.
Garnish and serve - fancy!