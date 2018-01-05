Cucumber Martini

We're going all James Bond on you with an elegant gin martini - shaken, not stirred.



Developed by head mixologist Alessandro Pizzoli at the Kensington Hotel, this twist on the 007 standard pairs gin with cucumber for a trendy touch.



Ingredients:

- 50ml Hendricks gin

- 10ml Martini dry

- Fresh cucumber, sliced, plus a long strip to garnish



Method:

Muddle cucumber slices in the base of a cocktail shaker and add the gin and martini.



Add cubed ice and shake well until ingredients are combined. Strain into a chilled martini glass.



To get a long strip of cucumber as shown, peel a strip of skin off the cucumber with a peeler, so the pale inside shows through. Then peel a strip a little wider to get a green border.



Garnish and serve - fancy!

