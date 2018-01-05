Tall, Dark & Handsome
Jez Thompson Jewitt, head mixologist at Après London, came up with this exotic twist on a Gin Collins. He explains that the TDH was created 'in reverse' - "I came up with the name 'Tall Dark & Handsome' and then proceeded to find a drink worthy of the title."
We think you'll agree, it's a winner!
Ingredients:
- 40ml Beefeater gin
- 10ml crème de mûre
- 20ml lemon juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
- 25ml blackberry purée
- 2-3 passion fruits
- Soda to top up
Method:
Stir the liquid ingredients well and squeeze in one or two passion fruits.
Pour over crushed ice in a bamboo glass.
Garnish with a split passion fruit, a well-tailored lemon wedge and a mint tip.