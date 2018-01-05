Tall, Dark & Handsome

Jez Thompson Jewitt, head mixologist at Après London, came up with this exotic twist on a Gin Collins. He explains that the TDH was created 'in reverse' - "I came up with the name 'Tall Dark & Handsome' and then proceeded to find a drink worthy of the title."



We think you'll agree, it's a winner!



Ingredients:

- 40ml Beefeater gin

- 10ml crème de mûre

- 20ml lemon juice

- 15ml sugar syrup

- 25ml blackberry purée

- 2-3 passion fruits

- Soda to top up



Method:

Stir the liquid ingredients well and squeeze in one or two passion fruits.



Pour over crushed ice in a bamboo glass.



Garnish with a split passion fruit, a well-tailored lemon wedge and a mint tip.