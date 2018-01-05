Seven Dials
This luxury concoction contains seven distinctive ingredients to complement its name - it was created by London Cocktail Week, which is taking place in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, this October.
Gin and champagne? A match made in mixology heaven!
Ingredients:
- 25ml gin
- 35ml freshly pressed apple juice
- 10ml Campari
- 10ml grenadine
- 10ml Monin pure cane sugar syrup
- 20ml lime
- Champagne to top up
Method:
Shake the gin, apple juice, Campari, grenadine, syrup and lime with lots of ice.
Fill a glass with more ice and strain the liquid over it, stopping about 3cm from the top of the glass.
Top up with champagne and garnish with a fresh raspberry and mint tip.