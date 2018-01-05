In this article



















Seven Dials

This luxury concoction contains seven distinctive ingredients to complement its name - it was created by London Cocktail Week, which is taking place in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, this October.



Gin and champagne? A match made in mixology heaven!



Ingredients:

- 25ml gin

- 35ml freshly pressed apple juice

- 10ml Campari

- 10ml grenadine

- 10ml Monin pure cane sugar syrup

- 20ml lime

- Champagne to top up



Method:

Shake the gin, apple juice, Campari, grenadine, syrup and lime with lots of ice.



Fill a glass with more ice and strain the liquid over it, stopping about 3cm from the top of the glass.



Top up with champagne and garnish with a fresh raspberry and mint tip.



