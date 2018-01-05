Orange Blossom

This delicious riff on the classic G&T was designed by celebrity florist (man of many talents) Robbie Honey, using Bombay Sapphire gin.



A bit of Bombay is always a winner and this cocktail is just the right balance of citrus with a dash of sweetness to take off the edge - mmm!



Ingredients:

- 50ml Bombay Sapphire gin

- 100ml Fever Tree lemon tonic water

- 10ml orange blossom honey

- 1 fresh orange



Method:



Drizzle the honey into the bottom of a tall glass and add the Bombay Sapphire. Stir to mix fully then add plenty of cubed ice.



Top with the tonic water and stir to combine.



Finish by spritzing the orange peel over the top and sides of the glass, then feed the peel into the glass around the ice to create an imaginative spiral effect.