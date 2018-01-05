>
Gin cocktails: Our top gin recipes
 Photo 10/10 
Orange Blossom
In this article

Orange Blossom


This delicious riff on the classic G&T was designed by celebrity florist (man of many talents) Robbie Honey, using Bombay Sapphire gin.

A bit of Bombay is always a winner and this cocktail is just the right balance of citrus with a dash of sweetness to take off the edge - mmm!

Ingredients:
- 50ml Bombay Sapphire gin
- 100ml Fever Tree lemon tonic water
- 10ml orange blossom honey
- 1 fresh orange

Method:

Drizzle the honey into the bottom of a tall glass and add the Bombay Sapphire. Stir to mix fully then add plenty of cubed ice.

Top with the tonic water and stir to combine.

Finish by spritzing the orange peel over the top and sides of the glass, then feed the peel into the glass around the ice to create an imaginative spiral effect.
Victoria Turk
04/10/2013
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         