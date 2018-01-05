>
>
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
  
1. The Scandanavian
In this article

1. The Scandanavian


In sofeminine's eyes, the Scandanavians can do no wrong and their take on Mulled wine - Glogg - is one of our favourite things ever.

As Scandinavian Kitchen has been kind enough to give us the recipe we can now share it with you - ahh Christmas and the cheer you bring.

Ingredients:
-1 big stick of cinnamon or two small (about 7 grams)
-5 gram of dried ginger
-10 whole cloves
-5 whole cardamon pods
-1 piece (about 5 grams) of dried, Seville orange peel (you can substitute with another dried orange peel although it will not be as bitter)
-80 grams caster sugar
-1 bottle red wine - cheap and cheerful will do.

Method:
Pour the wine into a saucepan and add the sugar and all the spices.

Heat until the mixture is hot but not boiling (around 80 degrees - anything above or the
alcohol will start to evaporate). Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for an hour
or more.
Strain the spices - and your glögg mulled wine is ready.
Serve in small cups, warm, with a teaspoon of flaked almond and raisins added.
Top tip: A dash of cognac or rum can be added to the finished product for extra
'warmth'. Pow. Mulled wine with a Scandy kick.



29/11/2016
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayPlay Our 2048 Game!
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         