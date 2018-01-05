|
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
|
|
In this article
1. The Scandanavian
In sofeminine's eyes, the Scandanavians can do no wrong and their take on Mulled wine - Glogg - is one of our favourite things ever.
Ingredients:
-1 big stick of cinnamon or two small (about 7 grams)
-5 gram of dried ginger
-10 whole cloves
-5 whole cardamon pods
-1 piece (about 5 grams) of dried, Seville orange peel (you can substitute with another dried orange peel although it will not be as bitter)
-80 grams caster sugar
-1 bottle red wine - cheap and cheerful will do.
Method:
Pour the wine into a saucepan and add the sugar and all the spices.
Heat until the mixture is hot but not boiling (around 80 degrees - anything above or the
alcohol will start to evaporate). Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for an hour
or more.
Strain the spices - and your glögg mulled wine is ready.
Serve in small cups, warm, with a teaspoon of flaked almond and raisins added.
Top tip: A dash of cognac or rum can be added to the finished product for extra
'warmth'. Pow. Mulled wine with a Scandy kick.
|
|
Maria Bell
29/11/2016
|
Article Plan Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas ▼
|