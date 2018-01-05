1. The Scandanavian

In sofeminine's eyes, the Scandanavians can do no wrong and their take on Mulled wine - Glogg - is one of our favourite things ever.



As Scandinavian Kitchen has been kind enough to give us the recipe we can now share it with you - ahh Christmas and the cheer you bring.





Ingredients:

-1 big stick of -1 big stick of cinnamon or two small (about 7 grams)

-5 gram of dried ginger

-5 whole cardamon pods

-1 piece (about 5 grams) of dried, Seville orange peel (you can substitute with another dried orange peel although it will not be as bitter)

-1 bottle red wine - cheap and cheerful will do.



Method:

Pour the wine into a saucepan and add the sugar and all the spices.



Heat until the mixture is hot but not boiling (around 80 degrees - anything above or the

alcohol will start to evaporate). Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for an hour

or more.

Strain the spices - and your glögg mulled wine is ready.

Serve in small cups, warm, with a teaspoon of flaked almond and raisins added.

Top tip: A dash of cognac or rum can be added to the finished product for extra

'warmth'. Pow. Mulled wine with a Scandy kick.