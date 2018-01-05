|
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
5. The Mock-mulled
For all you folks on a festive detox don't worry, we won't leave you out!
-2 cloves
-1 cm piece of cinnamon bark
-1 star anise
-2 inch slice of orange peel
Method:
Place all ingredients in a small sauce pan, bring to boil & simmer for 10-15minutes
Garnish with a cinnamon stick in a hot beverage glass and sip with sober satisfaction!
Delicious!
Maria Bell
29/11/2016
