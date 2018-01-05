5. The Mock-mulled

For all you folks on a festive detox don't worry, we won't leave you out!



Welch's has come up with a non-alcoholic mulled wine recipe that really hits the spot without getting your sozzled. Merry Christmas one and all!



Ingredients:



-1 cm piece of cinnamon bark

-1 star anise

-2 inch slice of orange peel



Method:

Place all ingredients in a small sauce pan, bring to boil & simmer for 10-15minutes



Garnish with a cinnamon stick in a hot beverage glass and sip with sober satisfaction!



Delicious!

