>
>
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
  
5. The Mock-mulled
In this article

5. The Mock-mulled


For all you folks on a festive detox don't worry, we won't leave you out!

Welch's has come up with a non-alcoholic mulled wine recipe that really hits the spot without getting your sozzled. Merry Christmas one and all!

Ingredients: 

-300ml Purple grape juice
-1 cm piece of cinnamon bark
-1 star anise
-2 inch slice of orange peel

Method: 
Place all ingredients in a small sauce pan, bring to boil & simmer for 10-15minutes

Garnish with a cinnamon stick in a hot beverage glass and sip with sober satisfaction!

Delicious!



29/11/2016
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         