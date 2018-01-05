2. The Chocolate Lover

Chocolate and mulled wine = heaven.



Paul A. Young's Adventure's with Chocolate has take a Christmassy turn and boy are we glad about it - just check out this delicious take on the mulled wine classic.



Ingredients:



-5 star anise

-500g 67% dark chocolate from the Dominican Republic, broken into pieces

-2 clementines or satsumas, skin left on, halved

-1 bottle of fruity red wine

Method:

Put 500ml water, the sugar, the cocoa powder and all the spices in a pan and bring to a

simmer.



Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and whisk well until the chocolate is

fully incorporated.



Add the clementines and rosemary and allow to infuse for 10 minutes. Add the red wine and warm through gently.

Serve warm rather than hot.