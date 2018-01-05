In this article













4. The Very Berry

Berries in mulled wine? Well it's a maverick choice but a good one all the same.



A classic recipe with a bit of a twist is always a good thing in our books, so give this fruity alternative to the festive favourite a go; you won't be disappointed.



Ingredients:

-1 large -1 large orange -125g / 4 ½ oz caster sugar -6 cloves -2 cinnamon sticks -¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg -1 vanilla pod, halved lengthways -2 bottles red wine -50ml / 2floz brandy -200g / 7oz mixed berries Method:

Pare the zest off the orange in thin strips and squeeze the



Place the orange zest and juice in a large saucepan with the sugar, spices and vanilla pod.



Add the rest of the wine, brandy and the mixed berries. Gently simmer for two minutes, do not boil. Serve in heatproof glasses.


