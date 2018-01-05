>
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
  
3. The Mulled Cider
Now we know this is about Mulled wine and we're being a bit cheeky but a bit of cider at Christmas never hurt anyone did it?

Plus this recipe from Kingstone Press has really impressed us so much we thought we'd take the risk and slip it in. Enjoy!

Ingredients: 

- 3½pts/2L Kingstone Press cider (or any other cider brand you like!)
- 2 tsp ground cloves
- 4-6 cinnamon sticks
- 5-6 all spice berries
- zest of 1 orange
- 2 tbsp grated root ginger
- 2 pinches ground nutmeg
- slices of apple for garnish
- Dark rum (to taste)

Method:
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and simmer gently for 30 minutes - do not boil.

Or, if you have more time and would like your mulled cider to have a bit more kick, steep
your spices in the cider for up a few hours. The longer the infusion, the spicier your
drink.

Transfer to a heatproof bowl and ladle into glass mugs. Garnish with apple slices to serve.

29/11/2016
Tags Cocktails
