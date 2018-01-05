3. The Mulled Cider

Now we know this is about Mulled wine and we're being a bit cheeky but a bit of cider at Christmas never hurt anyone did it?



Plus this recipe from Kingstone Press has really impressed us so much we thought we'd take the risk and slip it in. Enjoy!



Ingredients:



- 3½pts/2L Kingstone Press cider (or any other cider brand you like!)



Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and simmer gently for 30 minutes - do not boil.



Or, if you have more time and would like your mulled cider to have a bit more kick, steep

your spices in the cider for up a few hours. The longer the infusion, the spicier your

drink.



Transfer to a heatproof bowl and ladle into glass mugs. Garnish with apple slices to serve.