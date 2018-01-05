|
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
3. The Mulled Cider
Now we know this is about Mulled wine and we're being a bit cheeky but a bit of cider at Christmas never hurt anyone did it?
- 3½pts/2L Kingstone Press cider (or any other cider brand you like!)
- 2 tsp ground cloves
- 4-6 cinnamon sticks
- 5-6 all spice berries
- zest of 1 orange
- 2 tbsp grated root ginger
- 2 pinches ground nutmeg
- slices of apple for garnish
- Dark rum (to taste)
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and simmer gently for 30 minutes - do not boil.
Or, if you have more time and would like your mulled cider to have a bit more kick, steep
your spices in the cider for up a few hours. The longer the infusion, the spicier your
drink.
Transfer to a heatproof bowl and ladle into glass mugs. Garnish with apple slices to serve.
