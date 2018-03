Barbados Yacht Club

Another Mount Gay tipple, this is a classic little number. Perfect for when you're in a sophisticated mood.



Ingredients



50ml Mount Gay XO

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

10ml Cointreau 10ml Velvet Falernum or Sugar Syrup



Method



Shake all of the ingredients with ice, and then strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with two fine lime wheels.