Winter Fire and Spice Mojito

This one is a bit of a twist on the traditional mojito and makes use of one of the delicious Crabbie's drinks. Perfect for a cosy winter's night sat by a fire!



Ingredients



12 mint leaves

25ml Lime Juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

35ml Lamb’s Spiced Rum

50ml Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer



Method



Shake all of the ingredients with ice, and then strain into a catalina glass filled with crushed ice.