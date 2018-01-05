In this article

























The Jam Mojito

Hey! It's a twist on that classic, the mojito! This recipe has been perfected by the people at The Jam Tree.



Ingredients



10‐12 large leaves of fresh mint

25ml of freshly squeezed lime juice

10ml of Sirop de Gomme (Sugar syrup)

15ml of Briottet Crème a la Fraises des Bois (Strawberry) or Crème de Framboise (Raspberry) or Crème de Cassis (Blackcurrant)

50ml of Bacardi Gold

50ml of Soda water

1 fresh Strawberry / 3 fresh Raspberries / 3 blackberries (they work better for garnish) Strawberry/Raspberry/Blackcurrant Jam



Method



Blend the jam until it is smooth. Next, put the mint leaves into your glass and muddle them by tapping them firmly about 20 times with a muddler (don't twist them!).



Add the lime juice Syrup de Gomme, Briottet liqueur, the pureed jam and Bacardi Gold. Now, add the crushed ice and mix with the bar spoon.



Ensure that all the ingredents at the bottom are well and truly mixed throughout the drink. Add a dash of soda water.



Add two straws and then top up the crushed ice to make a pyramid effect and place the garnish on the top of the drink next to the straw.

