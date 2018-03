Perfect Storm

It sounds dark, it sounds moody and it's all of those things (well, as much as a cocktail can be) and it's delicious.



Ingredients



50ml Kraken Black Spiced Rum

25ml Freshly squeezed Lime Juice

5ml Sugar Syrup 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Top up with Ginger Ale



Method



Shake all of the ingredients with ice, and build over ice in a highball glass with a lime wedge as garnishing.