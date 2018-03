In this article

























The Kraken T Rex

Is it a dinosaur, no! It's a cocktail silly! And it's got melon in it, scrummy.



Ingredients



25ml of Midori Lemonade or Ginger Ale

25ml Kraken Lemon and a lime



Method



Get a tall, ice-filled glass. Pour in the Midori then gently top with the lemonade or ginger ale, trying not to disturb the Midori. Top with the Kraken and garnish with lemon and lime