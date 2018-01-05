>
Rum cocktails: Easy, tasty and sophisticated!
  
Old Trinidadian
In this article

Old Trinidadian


The expert cocktail makers at Dirty Martini in London have used premium Angostura 1919 Rum to create the deliciously rich and sweet Old Trinidadian.

Stirred in with maple syrup and Crème de Cacao, it’s smooth, warming and goes down a treat!

Ingredients:
-50 ml Angostura 1919 Rum
-5 ml Crème de cacao dark
-5 ml maple syrup
-2 dashes of Angostura bitters
-orange zest

Method:
In a short glass (ideally an old fashioned-style glass) add three ice cubes, pour in the Crème de Cacao, maple syrup and add the Angostura bitters.

Pour over the Angostura 1919 rum and stir for about 10 seconds. Add more ice cubes and stir again for 10-15 seconds.

Squeeze orange zest over drink and then place into the glass.
Sophie Herdman
16/08/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesTricks and tips for an active new year
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         