Old Trinidadian

The expert cocktail makers at Dirty Martini in London have used premium Angostura 1919 Rum to create the deliciously rich and sweet Old Trinidadian.



Stirred in with maple syrup and Crème de Cacao, it’s smooth, warming and goes down a treat!



Ingredients:

-50 ml Angostura 1919 Rum

-5 ml Crème de cacao dark

-5 ml maple syrup

-2 dashes of Angostura bitters

-orange zest



Method:

In a short glass (ideally an old fashioned-style glass) add three ice cubes, pour in the Crème de Cacao, maple syrup and add the Angostura bitters.



Pour over the Angostura 1919 rum and stir for about 10 seconds. Add more ice cubes and stir again for 10-15 seconds.



Squeeze orange zest over drink and then place into the glass.

