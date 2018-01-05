Skinny Passion Fruit Mojito

It seems that every day there’s a new spin on the traditional rum and mint mojito recipe.



This time the folks at Dirty Martini in London have developed a version which is low in calories (only 107kcal!) but high in flavour, by taking out the sugar and replacing it with flavourful passion fruit and naturally sweet agave syrup.



Ingredients:

-1 fresh passion fruit

-4 pieces of lime

-10 ml agave syrup

-6 mint leaves

-25 ml Havana 3yr Rum

-half a passionfruit, for garnish

-a mint sprig, for garnish



Method:

Muddle 1 fresh passion fruit in a glass with 4 pieces of lime, add 10ml agave syrup, 6 mint leaves and 25ml Havana 3yr Rum.



Top with crushed ice, churn so it melts a little, then add more crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and passion fruit wheel.