Rum cocktails: Easy, tasty and sophisticated!
  
Skinny Passion Fruit Mojito
Skinny Passion Fruit Mojito


It seems that every day there’s a new spin on the traditional rum and mint mojito recipe.

This time the folks at Dirty Martini in London have developed a version which is low in calories (only 107kcal!) but high in flavour, by taking out the sugar and replacing it with flavourful passion fruit and naturally sweet agave syrup.

Ingredients:
-1 fresh passion fruit
-4 pieces of lime
-10 ml agave syrup
-6 mint leaves
-25 ml Havana 3yr Rum
-half a passionfruit, for garnish
-a mint sprig, for garnish

Method:
Muddle 1 fresh passion fruit in a glass with 4 pieces of lime, add 10ml agave syrup, 6 mint leaves and 25ml Havana 3yr Rum.

Top with crushed ice, churn so it melts a little, then add more crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and passion fruit wheel.
Sophie Herdman
16/08/2013
