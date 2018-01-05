>

Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks

 
Summer cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
In this article
Summer Cocktails

Summer cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks

Balmy summer nights, hazy lazy days and BBQ season all mean one thing - summer cocktails a-plenty.

There's not much that can beat reclining outside with a refreshing summer cocktail in hand when the sun is beating down.

And even when it's not, a summer cocktail can be just the thing to put you back in the holiday spirit.

So, from uber-cool to fruity and refreshing, we've picked our top cocktail recipes to make sure your next summer bash has a beverage to remember.

05/07/2013
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         