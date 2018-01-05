Summer Cocktails
Summer cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
Balmy summer nights, hazy lazy days and BBQ season all mean one thing - summer cocktails
a-plenty.
There's not much that can beat reclining outside with a refreshing summer cocktail
in hand when the sun is beating down.
And even when it's not, a summer cocktail
can be just the thing to put you back in the holiday spirit.
So, from uber-cool to fruity and refreshing, we've picked our top cocktail recipes
to make sure your next summer bash has a beverage to remember.