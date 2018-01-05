>
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
  
Tropical Caipirinha
Tropical Caipirinha


Looking for a little low-cal liquor lovely? Weight Watchers has the answer with the calorie counter's caipirinha.

Not only have they toned down the calorie count but they've added a extra touch of the tropics to this Brazillian based rum cocktail by replacing the tangy lime-pulp with passion fruit - we're intrigued.

Ingredients:
-1/2 lime, cut into quarters, plus a wedge to garnish
-30ml/2tbsp cachaça or light rum
-100ml Weight Watchers Brazilian Orange, Mango & Watermelon Still Juice Drink, chilled -Chipped ice

Method:
Muddle the passionfruit (or lime if you want more of a traditional taste) in a cocktail shaker with a rolling pin to release the juices.

Add cachaça and juice drink and add a handful of ice.

Shake well then pour into a tumbler, add extra ice to fill the glass and garnish with a wedge of lime. A delicious drink, with only 68 calories per glass. We approve!

