>
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
  
Sipsmith Strawberry Negroni
In this article

Sipsmith Strawberry Negroni


If you haven't heard of Sipsmiths we wouldn't be surprised but you really, really need to know about these guys.

Their independently distilled vodka and gin has just got that edge over the standard brands out there and we guarantee you'll actually enjoy the taste of vodka this time!

Ingredients

-60ml gin or barley vodka
-50ml bianco vermouth
-40ml Campari

Method:
Slice up two strawberries, and combine with gin, vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.

Shake hard. Strain into two chilled cocktail glasses. Garnish with a strawberry.

For an extra touch of glamour, top with Champagne. Delicious!

05/07/2013
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Hot celebrity men in uniform100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         