Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
In this article
Sipsmith Strawberry Negroni
If you haven't heard of Sipsmiths we wouldn't be surprised but you really, really need to know about these guys.
-60ml gin or barley vodka
-50ml bianco vermouth
-40ml Campari
-4 strawberries
Method:
Slice up two strawberries, and combine with gin, vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.
Shake hard. Strain into two chilled cocktail glasses. Garnish with a strawberry.
For an extra touch of glamour, top with Champagne. Delicious!
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
