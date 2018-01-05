In this article





































Sipsmith Strawberry Negroni

If you haven't heard of Sipsmiths we wouldn't be surprised but you really, really need to know about these guys.



Their independently distilled vodka and gin has just got that edge over the standard brands out there and we guarantee you'll actually enjoy the taste of vodka this time!



Ingredients

-60ml gin or barley vodka -50ml bianco vermouth -40ml Campari -4 strawberries

Method:

For an extra touch of glamour, top with Slice up two strawberries, and combine with gin, vermouth and Campari in an ice-filledshaker.Shake hard. Strain into two chilledglasses. Garnish with a strawberry For an extra touch of glamour, top with Champagne . Delicious!

