Black Tea and Grape Smash
Black Tea and Grape Smash


Black tea and elderflower - how much more refreshing can you get? This new creation from Charlie McCarthy of AllAboutTheCocktail.com is a cocktail with an edge - enjoy!

Ingredients:
-35ml vodka
-15ml elderflower cordial
-5ml fresh lemon juice
-4 white seedless grapes
-Black tea reduction

To make the tea reduction simply brew a very strong cuppa, and allow to cool. AllAboutTheCocktail.com recommends loose leaf Assam from 'We Are Tea', but at a push an ordinary breakfast tea will do.

Method:
Crush 3 grapes and add to a tall glass, then add all other ingredients except the tea reduction.

Top with ice. Churn with a long spoon.

Top with more ice to a peak.

Drizzle a little tea reduction - no more than 15ml - over the top. Garnish with a grape & add a straw.

