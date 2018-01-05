|
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
Black Tea and Grape Smash
Black tea and elderflower - how much more refreshing can you get? This new creation from Charlie McCarthy of AllAboutTheCocktail.com is a cocktail with an edge - enjoy!
Ingredients:
-35ml vodka
-15ml elderflower cordial
-4 white seedless grapes
-Black tea reduction
To make the tea reduction simply brew a very strong cuppa, and allow to cool. AllAboutTheCocktail.com recommends loose leaf Assam from 'We Are Tea', but at a push an ordinary breakfast tea will do.
Method:
Crush 3 grapes and add to a tall glass, then add all other ingredients except the tea reduction.
Top with ice. Churn with a long spoon.
Top with more ice to a peak.
Drizzle a little tea reduction - no more than 15ml - over the top. Garnish with a grape & add a straw.
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
