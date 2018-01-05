In this article





































Black Tea and Grape Smash

Black tea and elderflower - how much more refreshing can you get? This new creation from Charlie McCarthy of AllAboutTheCocktail.com is a cocktail with an edge - enjoy!



Ingredients: -35ml vodka -15ml elderflower cordial juice -5ml fresh lemon -4 white seedless grapes



To make the tea reduction simply brew a very strong cuppa, and allow to cool.



Method:

Crush 3 grapes and add to a tall glass, then add all other ingredients except the tea reduction.



Top with ice. Churn with a long spoon.



Top with more ice to a peak.



