Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
Blue Rose
Carrot in a cocktail might cause most people to cringe but actually the mix of gin, blueberries, zesty lemon and fresh carrot makes for one crisp clean drink.
-50ml gin
-12 Chilean blueberries
-1 inch carrot freshly grated
-20ml lemon
-15ml rose scented sugar syrup (2:1 sugar syrup with 5ml rose water/ litre & 5ml Ardbeg/
litre)
-2 dashes orange bitters
-Dash sparkling water
-Ice
Method
It's a pretty simple one this time, all you need to do is the classic pour and shake, so put all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and put your bar-tender moves to work.
Double strain into a coupette (strainer) and pour into your martini glass and top with sparkling water.
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
