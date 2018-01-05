In this article





































Blue Rose

Carrot in a cocktail might cause most people to cringe but actually the mix of gin, blueberries, zesty lemon and fresh carrot makes for one crisp clean drink.



This cocktail by Ryan Chetiyawardana is a winner - super refreshing with plenty of super foods. What's not to love!



Ingredients -50ml gin -12 Chilean blueberries -1 inch carrot freshly grated -20ml lemon -15ml rose scented sugar syrup (2:1 sugar syrup with 5ml rose water/ litre & 5ml Ardbeg/ litre) -2 dashes orange bitters

-Ice



Method

It's a pretty simple one this time, all you need to do is the classic pour and shake, so put all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and put your bar-tender moves to work.



Double strain into a coupette (strainer) and pour into your martini glass and top with sparkling water.


