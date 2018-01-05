>
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
  
Watermelon Cooler
Watermelon Cooler


Did someone say watermelon? Perfect for summer days this uber-cool cocktail will have you chilling after a hard days work in no-time.

Ingredients:
-600ml water
-½ tsp Schwartz Dill
-25g caster sugar
-7g mint leaves
-25ml fresh lemon juice
-1 meyer lemon, sliced (optional)
-50ml tequila gold
-50ml vodka
-300ml watermelon juice
-75ml cucumber juice
-2 sprigs of dill, finely chopped

Method:
To make the ice cubes mix the water and dill and pour into an ice cube tray and freeze overnight.
Now onto the good part, muddle sugar, mint and lemon slices in the base of a cocktail shaker, mashing slightly with end of rolling pin until sugar dissolves.

Add tequila, vodka, melon and cucumber juice and shake. Strain and pour over the dill ice cubes and garnish with a sprig of mint, shaved slither of cucumber and a little fresh dill. Serve with a straw.

It doesn't get more refreshing than this!

05/07/2013
