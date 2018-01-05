In this article





































Bitter Sweet Snow Cone

The last time we had a snow cone was some time ago.



However, mixing up a childhood treat with a bit of adult alcohol always goes down well. Plus we can't get enough of pomegranate this summer, so juicy, so fresh, so good!!

This Bitter Sweet Snow Cone recipe is from The Parlour Bar and Restaurant - well worth a visit for a post work treat.



Ingredients:

-50ml Bloom Gin -15ml Campari -50ml Blood Orange purée -50ml Pomegranate juice -25ml fresh lemon -25ml Grenadine

-1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds



Method:

Using an ice cream scoop, transfer a cup of shaved ice into a chilled glass and slowly drizzle the cocktail mixture over the ice. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds.


