Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks

Bitter Sweet Snow Cone
  
Bitter Sweet Snow Cone
Bitter Sweet Snow Cone


The last time we had a snow cone was some time ago.

However, mixing up a childhood treat with a bit of adult alcohol always goes down well. Plus we can't get enough of pomegranate this summer, so juicy, so fresh, so good!!
This Bitter Sweet Snow Cone recipe is from The Parlour Bar and Restaurant - well worth a visit for a post work treat.

Ingredients:
-50ml Bloom Gin

-15ml Campari
-50ml Blood Orange purée
-50ml Pomegranate juice
-25ml fresh lemon
-25ml Grenadine
-Handful of ice
-1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds

Method:
Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake.

Then place a handful of ice cubes into a food processor and blend so it’s shaved to a fine texture.

Using an ice cream scoop, transfer a cup of shaved ice into a chilled glass and slowly drizzle the cocktail mixture over the ice. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds.

05/07/2013
