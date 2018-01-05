|
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
|
|
Bitter Sweet Snow Cone
The last time we had a snow cone was some time ago.
-15ml Campari
-50ml Blood Orange purée
-50ml Pomegranate juice
-25ml fresh lemon
-25ml Grenadine
-Handful of ice
-1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
Method:
Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake.
Then place a handful of ice cubes into a food processor and blend so it’s shaved to a fine texture.
Using an ice cream scoop, transfer a cup of shaved ice into a chilled glass and slowly drizzle the cocktail mixture over the ice. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds.
|
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
|
|