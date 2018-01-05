|
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
Matteo Corsalini - The Bottany
Matteo Corsalini from 34 Restaurant has come up with this pretty potent little number but with all of those floral flavours from the elderflower and dandelion and burdock bitters you'll hardly notice that it's mostly booze.
Ingredients:
-Fresh mint, lemon thyme and lemon verbena mixed together in a mixing glass with:
-45 ml of Sloane's Gin
-15 ml of Suze gentian liqueur
-15 ml of Elderflower cordial
-2 drops of dandelion and burdock bitters
Method:
Pour the ingredients into a mixer, and stir with ice for no more than 15 seconds.
Double strain in a frozen coupette for an extra smooth finish and garnish with a lemon balm leaf.
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
