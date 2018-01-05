>
Sweet Eve Strawberry, Prosecco, Campari and Elderflower Cocktail
Sweet Eve Strawberry, Prosecco, Campari and Elderflower Cocktail


This cocktail from Sweet Eve Strawberries has made us go into summer overdrive. Prosecco, elderflower, Campari AND strawberries - why not just chuck in some decking and a sun-lounger and be done with it?

Ingredients:
-300g Sweet Eve strawberries

-6 sugar cubes (optional)
-3 shots of elderflower cordial
-3 shots of Campari
-1 bottle of Prosecco

Method:
Take 6 large champagne flutes and chill in the refrigerator. Hull all the strawberries and chop and blend half of them. Strain the strawberry puree into a jug through a sieve, to eliminate the seeds.
When you are ready to serve the cocktail place a cube of sugar at the bottom of each glass, (if you prefer your cocktails less sweet then you can leave the sugar out).

Pour half a shot of elderflower into each glass, followed by half a shot of Campari and half a shot of strained strawberry puree.

Open the Prosecco bottle and top each flute with fizzy wine. Mix with a cocktail stirrer and serve with the remaining Sweet Eve strawberries.

