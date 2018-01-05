In this article





































Sweet Eve Strawberry, Prosecco, Campari and Elderflower Cocktail

This cocktail from Sweet Eve Strawberries has made us go into summer overdrive. Prosecco, elderflower, Campari AND strawberries - why not just chuck in some decking and a sun-lounger and be done with it?



Ingredients:

-300g Sweet Eve strawberries -6 sugar cubes (optional) -3 shots of elderflower cordial -3 shots of Campari -1 bottle of Prosecco

Method:

Take 6 large champagne flutes and chill in the refrigerator. Hull all the strawberries and chop and blend half of them. Strain the strawberry puree into a jug through a sieve, to eliminate the seeds.



Pour half a shot of elderflower into each glass, followed by half a shot of Campari and half a shot of strained strawberry puree.



Open the Prosecco bottle and top each flute with fizzy wine. Mix with a cocktail stirrer and serve with the remaining Sweet Eve strawberries.