Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
  
Very Berry Pimms
Very Berry Pimms


We couldn't round up our fave summer cocktails without including a pitcher of Pimm's. Generously the guys at Very Berry have offered up their own personal twist on the classic cocktail.

Ingredients:
-Pimm's No.1
-Lemonade
-Handful of halved strawberries
-Handful of fresh raspberries
-A few sprigs of mint
-1/4 cucumber, sliced

Method: 
Place two large handfuls of halved or sliced strawberries, depending on their size to a large jug.

Add a large handful of fresh raspberries, a few sprigs of fresh mint and ¼ cucumber, sliced and cut into 4.

Add Pimm's and top to the brim with lemonade.



