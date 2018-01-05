|
Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks
|
|
In this article
Very Berry Pimms
We couldn't round up our fave summer cocktails without including a pitcher of Pimm's. Generously the guys at Very Berry have offered up their own personal twist on the classic cocktail.
Ingredients:
-Pimm's No.1
-Lemonade
-Handful of halved strawberries
-Handful of fresh raspberries
-A few sprigs of mint
-1/4 cucumber, sliced
Method:
Place two large handfuls of halved or sliced strawberries, depending on their size to a large jug.
Add a large handful of fresh raspberries, a few sprigs of fresh mint and ¼ cucumber, sliced and cut into 4.
Add Pimm's and top to the brim with lemonade.
|
|
Maria Bell
05/07/2013
|
Article Plan Summer Cocktails: The most scrumptious summertime drinks ▼
|