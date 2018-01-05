In this article





































Very Berry Pimms

We couldn't round up our fave summer cocktails without including a pitcher of Pimm's. Generously the guys at Very Berry have offered up their own personal twist on the classic cocktail.



Ingredients:

-Lemonade

-Handful of halved

-Handful of fresh

-A few sprigs of

-1/4



Method:

Place two large handfuls of halved or sliced strawberries, depending on their size to a large jug.



Add a large handful of fresh raspberries, a few sprigs of fresh mint and ¼ cucumber, sliced and cut into 4.



