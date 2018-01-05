>

Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes

 
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
In this article
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes

It's our new favourite holiday: July 24th is Tequila Day!

There's clearly only one way to get into the, ahem, "spirit" of things, so we've put together step-by-step recipes for our top Tequila-based tipples.

Looking for something a little more adventurous than the standard Tequila sunrise or margarita? Tequila lends itself to a whole range of flavours, so there's something to tickle everyone's fancy.

Whip out the cocktail shaker, invite some mates round, and have a go at these easy cocktail recipes - because a classy cocktail is so much more sophisticated than a round of slammers and salt!

So check out our favourite Tequila cocktails, you won't be disappointed!
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Tags Cocktails
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Winter nail inspirationHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         