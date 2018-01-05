|
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
Devil's Punchbowl
The Devil's Punchbowl is a light and refreshing summer drink - with a kick. This cocktail's ideal for pitchers and punchbowls, so whether you're entertaining friends or you just can't get enough of it, mix up a big batch and enjoy!
75ml Chamucos Blanco tequila
200ml hibiscus Juice
25ml lime juice
50ml agave syrup (cut 50/50 with water)
3 tsps tamarind concentrate/paste
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled tall glass, pitcher or sharing bowl.
Garnish with an orange or lime wheel, and a hibiscus flower if you can find one!
This recipe was provided by the Chamucos Clubhouse.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
