Devil's Punchbowl

The Devil's Punchbowl is a light and refreshing summer drink - with a kick. This cocktail's ideal for pitchers and punchbowls, so whether you're entertaining friends or you just can't get enough of it, mix up a big batch and enjoy!



Ingredients:

75ml Chamucos Blanco tequila 200ml hibiscus Juice 25ml lime juice 50ml agave syrup (cut 50/50 with water)



Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled tall glass, pitcher or sharing bowl.



Garnish with an



Garnish with an orange or lime wheel, and a hibiscus flower if you can find one!

This recipe was provided by the Chamucos Clubhouse


