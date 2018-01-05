Patron Tequila Julep
This Tequila Julep uses the fresh flavours of mint, apple and lime - it's like a seriously grown-up take on lemonade! If you're a fan of mojitos, you should definitely give its tequila cousin a try.
Ingredients:
45ml Patrón Silver tequila
100ml apple juice
12 mint leaves
15ml freshly squeezed lime juice
Lemonade to taste
Sprig of mint
Method:
Muddle mint leaves in a collins glass with lime juice and apple juice.
Fill glass with ice, add tequila, then top with lemonade and stir. Garnish with the fresh sprig of mint.
This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.