>
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
  
Patron Tequila Julep
In this article

Patron Tequila Julep


This Tequila Julep uses the fresh flavours of mint, apple and lime - it's like a seriously grown-up take on lemonade! If you're a fan of mojitos, you should definitely give its tequila cousin a try.

Ingredients:
45ml Patrón Silver tequila
100ml apple juice
12 mint leaves
15ml freshly squeezed lime juice
Lemonade to taste
Sprig of mint

Method:
Muddle mint leaves in a collins glass with lime juice and apple juice.

Fill glass with ice, add tequila, then top with lemonade and stir. Garnish with the fresh sprig of mint.

This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         