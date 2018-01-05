Patron Tequila Julep

This Tequila Julep uses the fresh flavours of mint, apple and lime - it's like a seriously grown-up take on lemonade! If you're a fan of mojitos, you should definitely give its tequila cousin a try.



Ingredients:

45ml Patrón Silver tequila

100ml apple juice

12 mint leaves

15ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Lemonade to taste

Sprig of mint



Method:

Muddle mint leaves in a collins glass with lime juice and apple juice.



Fill glass with ice, add tequila, then top with lemonade and stir. Garnish with the fresh sprig of mint.



This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.



