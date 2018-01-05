Pina Coronado

This is one for those who like the sweeter things in life: the smooth and exotic Pina Coronado.



The finished product is a vision in yellow - and if you don't have a pineapple leaf lying around to garnish, you can just use a lemon slice or a thin slice of pineapple.



Ingredients:

60ml Patrón Silver tequila

25ml lemon juice

15ml pineapple juice

15ml elderflower liqueur

10ml vanilla or cinnamon syrup

Pineapple leaf for garnish



Method:

Shake all ingredients.



Strain into a long collins glass over ice cubes. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.



This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.

