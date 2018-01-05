Pina Coronado
This is one for those who like the sweeter things in life: the smooth and exotic Pina Coronado.
The finished product is a vision in yellow - and if you don't have a pineapple leaf lying around to garnish, you can just use a lemon slice or a thin slice of pineapple.
Ingredients:
60ml Patrón Silver tequila
25ml lemon juice
15ml pineapple juice
15ml elderflower liqueur
10ml vanilla or cinnamon syrup
Pineapple leaf for garnish
Method:
Shake all ingredients.
Strain into a long collins glass over ice cubes. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.
This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.