Pina Coronado
This is one for those who like the sweeter things in life: the smooth and exotic Pina Coronado.

The finished product is a vision in yellow - and if you don't have a pineapple leaf lying around to garnish, you can just use a lemon slice or a thin slice of pineapple.

Ingredients:
60ml Patrón Silver tequila
25ml lemon juice
15ml pineapple juice
15ml elderflower liqueur
10ml vanilla or cinnamon syrup
Pineapple leaf for garnish

Method:
Shake all ingredients.

Strain into a long collins glass over ice cubes. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.

This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
