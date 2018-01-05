>
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
  
Berry Margarita
Berry Margarita


Now that's what we call a berry nice cocktail! This is a unique twist on the classic margarita, and it's as attractive as it is delicious. The blueberries and crème de cassis take the edge off the tequila for a smoother result.

Ingredients:
8 fresh blueberries + 3 for garnish
35ml tequila
15ml crème de cassis
15ml lime juice

Method:
Muddle fresh blueberries in the base of a mixing glass or cocktail shaker; add remaining ingredients and shake hard. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 blueberries on a prism or cocktail stick.

This recipe was provided by Dirty Martini, where it is part of their Summer Nights menu.
