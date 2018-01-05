Berry Margarita

Now that's what we call a berry nice cocktail! This is a unique twist on the classic margarita, and it's as attractive as it is delicious. The blueberries and crème de cassis take the edge off the tequila for a smoother result.



Ingredients:

8 fresh blueberries + 3 for garnish

35ml tequila

15ml crème de cassis

15ml lime juice



Method:

Muddle fresh blueberries in the base of a mixing glass or cocktail shaker; add remaining ingredients and shake hard. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 blueberries on a prism or cocktail stick.



This recipe was provided by Dirty Martini, where it is part of their Summer Nights menu.

