T&Z

The T&Z is the perfect cocktail if you want to get ahead of the cocktail curve. It uses ZEO, a brand new premium mixer flavoured with an intriguing blend of natural extracts and essences. You'll just have to try one of these to see what it's like - or two, or three...



Ingredients:

50ml silver tequila

15ml agave nectar

15ml freshly squeezed lime juice + slice of lime to garnish

275ml bottle ZEO



Method:

Shake the tequila with the agave nectar and lime juice and pour over cubed ice into a highball glass. Top up with ZEO, pouring with the bottle at a 45 degree angle so as to maintain carbonation. Garnish with a slice of lime.



This recipe was provided by ZEO, which you can buy online from late August.

