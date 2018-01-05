T&Z
The T&Z is the perfect cocktail if you want to get ahead of the cocktail curve. It uses ZEO, a brand new premium mixer flavoured with an intriguing blend of natural extracts and essences. You'll just have to try one of these to see what it's like - or two, or three...
Ingredients:
50ml silver tequila
15ml agave nectar
15ml freshly squeezed lime juice + slice of lime to garnish
275ml bottle ZEO
Method:
Shake the tequila with the agave nectar and lime juice and pour over cubed ice into a highball glass. Top up with ZEO, pouring with the bottle at a 45 degree angle so as to maintain carbonation. Garnish with a slice of lime.
This recipe was provided by ZEO, which you can buy online from late August.