The T&Z is the perfect cocktail if you want to get ahead of the cocktail curve. It uses ZEO, a brand new premium mixer flavoured with an intriguing blend of natural extracts and essences. You'll just have to try one of these to see what it's like - or two, or three...

Ingredients:
50ml silver tequila
15ml agave nectar
15ml freshly squeezed lime juice + slice of lime to garnish
275ml bottle ZEO

Method:
Shake the tequila with the agave nectar and lime juice and pour over cubed ice into a highball glass. Top up with ZEO, pouring with the bottle at a 45 degree angle so as to maintain carbonation. Garnish with a slice of lime.

This recipe was provided by ZEO, which you can buy online from late August.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Tags Cocktails
