Patron Green Apple
This apple tequila cocktail packs a real flavour punch and is a bit of a visual stunner! The deep-fried apple slice is an unexpected addition that's worth the extra effort. It's one for cocktail connoisseurs who don't cut corners.
Ingredients:
45ml Patrón Silver tequila
15ml apple schnapps
30ml green apple coulis or purée
Juice of 1/2 lime
Deep fried granny smith apple slice for garnish
Method:
Combine all ingredients and shake.
Serve straight up, or on the rocks. Garnish by floating a slice of deep-fried granny smith apple.
This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.