Patron Green Apple

This apple tequila cocktail packs a real flavour punch and is a bit of a visual stunner! The deep-fried apple slice is an unexpected addition that's worth the extra effort. It's one for cocktail connoisseurs who don't cut corners.



Ingredients:

45ml Patrón Silver tequila

15ml apple schnapps

30ml green apple coulis or purée

Juice of 1/2 lime

Deep fried granny smith apple slice for garnish



Method:

Combine all ingredients and shake.



Serve straight up, or on the rocks. Garnish by floating a slice of deep-fried granny smith apple.



This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.

