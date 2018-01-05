>
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
  
Patron Green Apple
This apple tequila cocktail packs a real flavour punch and is a bit of a visual stunner! The deep-fried apple slice is an unexpected addition that's worth the extra effort. It's one for cocktail connoisseurs who don't cut corners.

Ingredients:
45ml Patrón Silver tequila
15ml apple schnapps
30ml green apple coulis or purée
Juice of 1/2 lime
Deep fried granny smith apple slice for garnish

Method:
Combine all ingredients and shake.

Serve straight up, or on the rocks. Garnish by floating a slice of deep-fried granny smith apple.

This recipe was provided by Patrón Social Club.
