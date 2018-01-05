Authentic Paloma

Try this Authentic Paloma if you're looking to capture a Caribbean zing in your cocktail - the grapefruit fizz adds a shot of exotic pizazz. This is one of the easiest tequila cocktails to make, so it's good if you've got a thirsty crowd waiting!



Ingredients:

35ml tequila

4 lime wedges

Bottle of Ting soft drink

Salt for glass rim



Method:

Pour the tequila and Ting into a hurricane glass full of ice with a salt rim.



Squeeze the lime wedges into the drink, drop in and stir.



This recipe was provided by Ting.









