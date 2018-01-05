>
Tequila cocktails: Easy cocktail recipes
Authentic Paloma
Try this Authentic Paloma if you're looking to capture a Caribbean zing in your cocktail - the grapefruit fizz adds a shot of exotic pizazz. This is one of the easiest tequila cocktails to make, so it's good if you've got a thirsty crowd waiting!

Ingredients:
35ml tequila
4 lime wedges
Bottle of Ting soft drink
Salt for glass rim

Method:
Pour the tequila and Ting into a hurricane glass full of ice with a salt rim.

Squeeze the lime wedges into the drink, drop in and stir.

This recipe was provided by Ting.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Tags Cocktails
Latest… 05/01/2018
