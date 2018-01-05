>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
Truffled Japanese Whisky Sour
Truffled Japanese Whisky Sour


Think of whiskey cocktails - think of whiskey sours.

This cocktail from Chris Edwards of The Parlour has a bit of a truffley twist to it but if you can spare the cash, it will be well worth it.

Ingredients:
-40ml nikka from the barrel
-4 drops of truffle oil
-Pinch of liqorice sugar
-1 egg
-25ml fresh lemon
-25ml sugar
Method:
Add the whiskey, the lemon and the sugar in the boston glass. Add the egg white into the boston tin and whisk with battery whisk.

Then wet shake with ice.
Double strain over ice in a hobster old fashioned glass. Sprinkle some liquorice sugar
over the foam and drop 4 droplets of truffle oil on the top.

