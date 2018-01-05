Truffled Japanese Whisky Sour





Ingredients:

-40ml nikka from the barrel Think of whiskey cocktails - think of whiskey sours.This cocktail from Chris Edwards of The Parlour has a bit of a truffley twist to it but if you can spare the cash, it will be well worth it.-40ml nikka from the barrel

-4 drops of truffle oil

-25ml sugar

Method:

Add the whiskey, the lemon and the sugar in the boston glass. Add the egg white into the boston tin and whisk with battery whisk.



Then wet shake with ice.

Double strain over ice in a hobster old fashioned glass. Sprinkle some liquorice sugar

over the foam and drop 4 droplets of truffle oil on the top.

