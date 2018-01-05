>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
Kentucky Toddy
Kentucky Toddy


There's nothing better than a hot toddy for when you need an extra bit of warmth inside you.

This top notch toddy from Maker's Mark Bourbon has an extra piece of something special with the added cinnamon stick and cloves for some seasonal spice.

Ingredients:
-50ml Maker’s Mark Bourbon
-25ml pressed apple juice
-1 bar spoon honey
-Top up with boiling water
-Pinch of ground cloves
-1 lemon zest
-1 cinnamon stick (for garnish)
Method:
Pour all ingredients into warm toddy glass rinsed with lemon zest, stir well, serve warm.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick and slice of lemon.

