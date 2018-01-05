Kentucky Toddy

In this article



























Ingredients:

-50ml Maker's Mark Bourbon
-25ml pressed apple juice
-1 bar spoon honey
-Top up with boiling water
-Pinch of ground cloves
-1 lemon zest
-1 cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Method:

Pour all ingredients into warm toddy glass rinsed with lemon zest, stir well, serve warm.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and slice of lemon.

