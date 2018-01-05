In this article



























Ginger Julep

The julep is often thought of as the pièce de résistance of the bourbon world and this ginger twist on the classic recipe might just have beaten it - worth a try if you want something a little different.



Ingredients:

-6 fresh mint leaves -10ml stem ginger syrup -50ml Devil’s Cut Method:



Remove the mint leaves, fill with crushed ice and finally add the remaining Devi’s Cut. To finish gently swizzle and garnish with mint sprig/slice stem ginger. Add fresh mint with the syrup and 25ml of Devil’s Cut into a julep cup or whiskey tumbler and gently muddle.Remove the mint leaves, fill with crushed ice and finally add the remaining Devi’s Cut. To finish gently swizzle and garnish with mint sprig/slice stem ginger.

