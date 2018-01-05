In this article



























The American Honey

The latest thing to come out of the drinks world is Jack Daniel's Honey Whiskey and we have to say - thank god.



This whiskey is an absolute treat to taste and mixed up into a sour this is a creamy, sweet and refreshing cocktail - you'll never be able to stop at the one glass!



Ingredients -50ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey -Fresh egg yolk sugar -1 tbl The American Bar's Home Made cinnamon -25ml Pimentodram Liquor Milk



Method:

Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and make those arm muscles do some work.



