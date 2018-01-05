>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
The American Honey
The American Honey


The latest thing to come out of the drinks world is Jack Daniel's Honey Whiskey and we have to say - thank god.

This whiskey is an absolute treat to taste and mixed up into a sour this is a creamy, sweet and refreshing cocktail - you'll never be able to stop at the one glass!

Ingredients
-50ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
-Fresh egg yolk
-1 tbl The American Bar's Home Made cinnamon sugar
-25ml Pimentodram Liquor
-Grated nutmeg to serve

Method: 
Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and make those arm muscles do some work.

Once shaken, strain the contents into a glass, grate the nutmeg and serve.



