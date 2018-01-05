|
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
|
|
The American Honey
The latest thing to come out of the drinks world is Jack Daniel's Honey Whiskey and we have to say - thank god.
Ingredients
-50ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
-Fresh egg yolk
-25ml Pimentodram Liquor
-Milk
-Grated nutmeg to serve
Method:
Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and make those arm muscles do some work.
Once shaken, strain the contents into a glass, grate the nutmeg and serve.
Maria Bell
24/01/2014
