Old Fashioned

If you want a cocktail done right, get it mixed by Salvatore Calabrese.



The maestro himself has taken some time out from his busy schedule at Playboy, Old Park Lane to share this recipe with you so get ready, you're in for a real old fashioned treat.



Ingredients: -50ml bourbon or Rye Whiskey -Lump of white caster sugar -2-3 dashes of Angostura bitter -Dash of chilled water Method: Place the lump of sugar with the angostura bitter into an old fashioned glass. Add the dash of water to help soften the lump of sugar and then crush.



Then add a quarter measure of the whiskey and add two ice cubes. Stir with an uplifting motion and this will help dissolve the sugar.



Add another quarter measure of whiskey and two more ice cubes and repeat this process until all whiskey is used and sugar is fully dissolved. This should take around 3



Garnish with an minutes.Garnish with an orange peel and cocktail cherry . Now drink!

