>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
Old Fashioned
In this article

Old Fashioned


If you want a cocktail done right, get it mixed by Salvatore Calabrese.

The maestro himself has taken some time out from his busy schedule at Playboy, Old Park Lane to share this recipe with you so get ready, you're in for a real old fashioned treat.

Ingredients:
-50ml bourbon or Rye Whiskey
-Lump of white caster sugar
-2-3 dashes of Angostura bitter
-Dash of chilled water
Method:
Place the lump of sugar with the angostura bitter into an old fashioned glass. Add the dash of water to help soften the lump of sugar and then crush.

Then add a quarter measure of the whiskey and add two ice cubes. Stir with an uplifting motion and this will help dissolve the sugar.

Add another quarter measure of whiskey and two more ice cubes and repeat this process until all whiskey is used and sugar is fully dissolved. This should take around 3
minutes.

Garnish with an orange peel and cocktail cherry. Now drink!



24/01/2014
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe longest celebrity relationships
Jessica Albas maternity styleThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         