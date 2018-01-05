>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
Gold and Soda
In this article

Gold and Soda


Ultra refreshing and uber-classy this latest addition to the Macallan family has caught our attention.

Sour enough to give that refreshing kick but with the added shot of honey it's sweet enough to make a leisurely drink - the perfect balance no?
Ingredients:
-1 sliver lemon peel
-2 dash Whisky bitters
-5ml honey syrup
-50ml Macallan Gold

Method:
Essentially build the cocktail from the spirit up, then add the lemon peel to garnish!



24/01/2014
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The longest celebrity relationships
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         