Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
Gold and Soda
Ultra refreshing and uber-classy this latest addition to the Macallan family has caught our attention.
Sour enough to give that refreshing kick but with the added shot of honey it's sweet enough to make a leisurely drink - the perfect balance no?
Ingredients:
-1 sliver lemon peel
-2 dash Whisky bitters
-5ml honey syrup
-50ml Macallan Gold
Method:
Essentially build the cocktail from the spirit up, then add the lemon peel to garnish!
Maria Bell
24/01/2014
