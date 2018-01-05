Gingerbread Old Fashioned

Everybody loves an Old Fashioned but sometimes we need to mix it up a bit - and with this cocktail from The Avalon you can!





Ingredients:

-The skin of half an orange

-4 or 5 ice cubes

Method:

Peel half an orange so you are only left with the skin. Remove any white bits and place in the glass.



Pour in the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky and gingerbread syrup, add the ice cubes and stir lightly.



Garnish with the cocktail cherries.