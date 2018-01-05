>
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
  
Gingerbread Old Fashioned
In this article

Gingerbread Old Fashioned


Everybody loves an Old Fashioned but sometimes we need to mix it up a bit - and with this cocktail from The Avalon you can!

Ingredients:
-The skin of half an orange
-50ml Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky
-10ml gingerbread syrup
-4 or 5 ice cubes
-Garnish: 3 cocktail cherries
Method:
Peel half an orange so you are only left with the skin. Remove any white bits and place in the glass.
Pour in the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky and gingerbread syrup, add the ice cubes and stir lightly.
Garnish with the cocktail cherries.



24/01/2014
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramPlay Our 2048 Game!
Winter nail inspirationThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         