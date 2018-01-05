|
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
Gingerbread Old Fashioned
Everybody loves an Old Fashioned but sometimes we need to mix it up a bit - and with this cocktail from The Avalon you can!
Ingredients:
-The skin of half an orange
-50ml Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky
-10ml gingerbread syrup
-4 or 5 ice cubes
-Garnish: 3 cocktail cherries
Method:
Peel half an orange so you are only left with the skin. Remove any white bits and place in the glass.
Pour in the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky and gingerbread syrup, add the ice cubes and stir lightly.
Garnish with the cocktail cherries.
Maria Bell
24/01/2014
