Hakushu Ritto

Tea infused cocktails seem to be everywhere at the moment but Japanese tea - that's something you don't see everyday.



This cocktail from Suntory Whisky is bound to give those taste buds a bit of a kick.



Ingredients:

-50ml Hakushu 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky

-75ml hot green tea

-Teaspoon of runny honey



-Squeeze of juice -Pinch of powdered ginger -Squeeze of lemon



Method:

Pour Hakushu and green tea into a mug, add honey, ginger and lemon juice.

Stir until honey is dissolved, then add ginger slice and serve.