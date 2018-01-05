|
Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
Smoky Orchard
This mix of cranberrys, apples and lime juice against the smooth scotch is cool and refreshing without being too light.
-1 shot - The Black Grouse Scotch Whisky
-1 wedge(s) fresh lime squeezed
Method:
Fill a high ball glass with cubed ice. Squeeze in the fresh lime, then add the Whisky.
Lengthen with the Cranberry and pressed apple juice and serve.
Maria Bell
24/01/2014
