Smoky Orchard
This mix of cranberrys, apples and lime juice against the smooth scotch is cool and refreshing without being too light.

Perfection from Famous Grouse once again!

Ingredients:

-1 shot - The Black Grouse Scotch Whisky
-1 wedge(s) fresh lime squeezed
-Pressed apple juice
Method:
Fill a high ball glass with cubed ice. Squeeze in the fresh lime, then add the Whisky.

Lengthen with the Cranberry and pressed apple juice and serve.

24/01/2014
Tags Cocktails
