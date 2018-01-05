In this article



























Smoky Orchard

This mix of cranberrys, apples and lime juice against the smooth scotch is cool and refreshing without being too light.



Perfection from Famous Grouse once again!



Ingredients: -1 shot - The Black Grouse Scotch Whisky -1 wedge(s) fresh lime squeezed Cranberry juice juice -Pressed apple Method:



Lengthen with the Fill a high ball glass with cubed ice. Squeeze in the fresh lime, then add the Whisky Lengthen with the Cranberry and pressed apple juice and serve.

