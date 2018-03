In this article



























Snow Queen

Any cocktail with a name like the Snow Queen will obviously have us gagging for a taste.



Elderflower, lemonade and lime - this cocktail from Famous Grouse is a total winner.



Ingredients: 25ml The Snow Grouse 2 barspoons (10ml) Elderflower Cordial 1 wedge fresh lime Sparkling lemonade Method: Add The Snow Grouse, cordial and lime wedge to a high ball glass filled with crushed ice and top with lemonade